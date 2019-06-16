Trump When Asked If POTUS Can Obstruct Justice: POTUS Can ‘Run The Country’

President Donald Trump dodged a question on whether it was legal for a president to obstruct justice, saying instead that a president “can run the country” in a new portion of his ABC News interview that aired on Sunday.

During a pre-taped one-on-one interview with ABC News reporter George Stephanopoulos, Trump argued that “a lot of great lawyers” agree that Article 2 of the Constitution means that the President can’t obstruct justice.

“So a president can’t obstruct justice?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“A president can run the country,” Trump responded. “And that’s what happened, George. I run the country and I run it well.”

“When the President does it, it’s not illegal?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I’m just saying a president under Article 2–it’s very strong, read it,” Trump said. “Do you have Article 2? Read it.”

Nowhere in Article 2 does it say that it’s legal for presidents to obstruct justice.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia probe revealed multiple instances where Trump may have tried to interfere with the investigation, including when Trump attempted to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller.

