Trump Organization Controller Testifies Before Grand Jury

By
|
June 5, 2021 11:04 a.m.

A senior Trump Organization official has testified before a state grand jury in an ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his family business, according to multiple reports.

ABC News first reported on Friday that the company’s controller Jeffrey McConney had testified before the grand jury. The New York Times confirmed that reporting, identifying McConney as a long-serving finance executive for the Trump Organization of more than three decades.

The testimony from a high-ranking officer involved in overseeing the company’s finances, comes as prosecutors from Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance’s office have reportedly been trying to flip the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg and secure his cooperation in the probe.

McConney’s testimony could create additional pressure for Weisselberg, with the grand jury potentially hearing evidence about him and others.

In recent weeks, the state attorney general’s office had also said it would collaborate with Vance’s criminal probe into Trump, has reportedly been criminally investigating Weisselberg for months.

Prosecutors recently subpoenaed records from his grandchildren’s upscale private school, according to an earlier report from the Wall Street Journal.  

The decision to subpoena McConney, comes amid reports that Vance’s office recently convened a special grand jury to hear evidence about Trump, Weisselberg and the Trump Organization.

The investigation into the Trump Organization has focused on potential financial crimes, including whether Trump and his company manipulated property values to obtain certain loans and tax benefits.

Zoë Richards
