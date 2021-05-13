Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as his supporters cheer during a rally on the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
1 hour ago ago
In Jailhouse Letter, Capitol Riot Defendant Explains Motives, Remains Boastful
2 hours ago ago
Manchin Compromise Idea For Voting Rights Gets A Shot Across the Bow From Cornyn
3 hours ago ago
Bad News For Gaetz: Court Sets Change Of Plea Hearing For Associate Accused Of Sex Trafficking

Prosecutors Squeeze Trump Org CFO With Subpoena For His Grandkids’ Private School

US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. - A... US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. - As US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered hours of riveting testimony to a US House committee on February 27, 2019, one name came up again and again: Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg, 71, is the publicity-shy chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and one of the real estate tycoon's oldest and closest advisors. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 13, 2021 1:48 p.m.

New York prosecutors may have located a fresh avenue for intensifying pressure on the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer in an effort to secure his cooperation in a probe into former President Donald Trump and his company: his grandchildren’s chic education.

The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school for records related to the grandchildren of the Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg.

According to WSJ, the subpoena seeks information from Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School — an elite Upper West Side school where his grandchildren are students.

Trump’s son Barron previously attended the school, which boasts annual tuition of more than $50,000 per year. Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen also previously sat on its board, WSJ noted.

Jennifer Weisselberg — who is the ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg’s son and mother to the two children in question — told WSJ that she and her ex-husband Barry had never paid their children’s tuition. 

More than $500,000 of the students’ tuition was paid for with checks signed by either Weisselberg or Trump. She understood the arrangement to be part of Barry’s compensation package for his work at the Trump Organization, she told the paper.

The development comes after prosecutors last month inched closer to the trusted CFO’s inner circle, subpoenaing information related to Jennifer Weisselberg’s divorce from Barry Weisselberg, including tax records, net-worth statements and financial records related to the Trump Organization.

Allen Weisselberg has worked for the Trump Organization for decades and his cooperation has reportedly become a key target for investigators in the Manhattan district attorney’s probe of Trump and his family business for possible loan, bank or insurance fraud.

While none of the Weisselbergs have been accused of wrongdoing, if the Manhattan district attorney’s office identify tax evasion with the tuition-payment arrangement, they could use those findings to squeeze cooperation from Allen Weisselberg and uncover more details about Trump’s business dealings.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: