WaPo: Vance Has Convened A Grand Jury To Consider Trump Indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to hear evidence about potential charges in his investigation of the Trump Organization, the Washington Post reported.

Citing two anonymous sources, the newspaper reported that the grand jury has begun to meet recently, but did not specify a start date.

Vance has been investigating Trump for more than two years. A grand jury issued a subpoena for the former president’s tax returns in August 2019, which Trump successfully fought off until after the 2020 election.

During that time, Vance has suggested in public filings that bank, insurance, and tax fraud all may be focuses of the probe.

The investigation has heated up in recent months, as New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the investigation with Vance. James’s probe began with testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump would inflate or deflate the value of his assets for lending or tax purposes, while Vance’s probe reportedly began with Cohen’s testimony about the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.

The Post described Vance’s probe as “expansive,” saying that he has been focusing on Trump’s business career before he ran for president.

Read the article here.