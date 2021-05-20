Latest
12 mins ago ago
Feds Seized 18 Devices From Rudy, Company Employees
20 mins ago ago
McCarthy Says He’d Testify Before A Jan. 6 Commission While Spinning Loss On Bill
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Wray will fill the position that has been left behind by former director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump about two months ago.
1 hour ago ago
Report: Trump Almost Fired Chris Wray Last Spring Until Barr Threatened To Quit

Allen Weisselberg Has Been Under Criminal Investigation Over Taxes For Months

Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of The Trump Organization, looks on January 11, 2017. (zTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of The Trump Organization, looks on January 11, 2017. (zTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 20, 2021 8:27 a.m.

The New York attorney general’s office has reportedly been criminally investigating Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, for months over tax issues.

CNN first reported the ongoing investigation on Wednesday evening. The New York Times confirmed it, with similar reporting, citing sources who said that the office of New York attorney general Letitia James had sent a letter to the Trump Organization in January notifying it that her office had opened a criminal investigation related to Weisselberg.

The reported investigation involving Weisselberg by James’s office adds additional pressure onto the trusted financial officer, who has worked for former President Donald Trump’s family business for decades.

Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance’s office has reportedly been seeking to secure his cooperation for months in its own criminal inquiry into Trump and his company related to potential bank and tax fraud.

Both investigations have touched on benefits Trump’s company provided to some of its executives, including potential tuition payments to a flashy Manhattan private school for Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Prosecutors at the district attorney’s office, according to the Times, have been looking into whether the family paid taxes on these benefits, which also reportedly included luxury lodgings for Weisselberg’s son, Barry.

Weisselberg has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The news of the attorney general’s criminal investigation related to Allen Weisselberg comes after news broke of collaboration between James’s office and the district attorney.

The attorney general’s office reportedly informed the Trump Organization that information it collected from its civil investigation into Trump and his company could be used in a “criminal capacity” in the DA’s sweeping investigation. Two assistant attorneys general from James’s office also reportedly joined the district attorney’s team.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: