READ: Trump Org, Weisselberg Indicted Over Alleged 15-Year-Long Fraud Scheme

A Manhattan grand jury hit the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with 15 counts stemming from what the indictment describes as a fifteen-year long fraud scheme.

Weisselberg has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree, and the Trump Org has been charged with scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been investigating the case for three years. Both parties have said that they will plead not guilty.

The indictment also charges the Trump Payroll Corp., responsible for processing payroll to Trump Org staff.

The indictment alleges that the Trump Org “disguised” income for Weisselberg and unnamed other executives, allowing them to avoid “federal, state, and local taxes.”

Prosecutors say that Weisselberg owes more than $550,000 in unpaid federal taxes, $106,000 in unpaid state taxes, and $238,000 in New York City taxes, in addition to falsely received federal and state refunds.

The charges are historic in the sense that they bring prosecution to the doorstep of a former president. Prosecutors note early on that Trump is the beneficiary of the Trump Org.

But after years of investigating the organization in a probe that drew on allegations by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that the company would inflate the book value of its assets for banks and deflate them for tax authorities, charges on unpaid benefits may leave some disappointed.

Prosecutors cite multiple instances in which Weisselberg allegedly received large, untaxed perks from the Trump Org, including rent at a luxury Manhattan building, leases on two Mercedes Benz cars, and tuition at a fancy private school for the CFO’s family members.

In the case of the tuition payments, the indictment says, Trump himself signed the checks.

Weisselberg also allegedly enjoyed nearly $30,000 in cash withdrawals from the Trump Org, booked as “Holiday Entertainment.” The so-called cash-based “Holiday Entertainment” went unreported to the tax authorities, prosecutors say.

Other allegedly untaxed perks that went to Weisselberg included flat-screen TVs, new carpeting, furniture for a Florida vacation home, and new beds.

