Beyond Blimps: How Trump’s ‘Crowds Of Well Wishers’ Are Trolling POTUS In London

President Donald Trump arrived on Monday in London, and it looks like the Brits’ reception isn’t looking any less icy than last year’s.

Trump, of course, will tell you otherwise.

“Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country,” Trump tweeted. “Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them.”

….Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Well, he could’ve started by simply looking out the window of Air Force 1.

Trump’s first greeting as he was flying into London’s Stanstead airport? A lawn with “OI TRUMP CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL” mown onto the grass, accompanied by a giant polar bear and a penis.

Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath… Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv — born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019

That greeting reportedly came from 18-year-old Ollie Nancarrow, a student who got his parents’ blessing to use their lawn for his pointed message (Nancarrow runs the Born Eco Twitter account).

Led By Donkeys, an anti-Brexit activist group, welcomed Trump by projecting his low UK approval rating compared to that of Barack Obama onto the Tower of London.

Hi @realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London. #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com/oT332Fd6fE — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

The same group also projected a giant red cap emblazoned with “USS JOHN S. McCAIN” onto Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats,” the group tweeted. “Welcome to London!”

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

And of course, the 20-foot Trump Baby blimp that rose to fame during Trump’s visit last year (and caught POTUS’ ire) is set to make a comeback in Parliament Square on Tuesday morning (4:00 AM ET) during a scheduled protest against Trump.