Trump Fumes Over London Baby Blimp: Why Would I Go There If I’m ‘Unwelcome’?

By | July 13, 2018 7:58 am
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: A 20-feet tall "Trump Baby" baloon depicting the US president as an angry orange infant with a smartphone, flies above Parliament Square in central London. Donald Trump and first lady Melania are due to meet the Queen today as part of their three-day working visit to the UK. July 13, 2018 in London, England.
Barcroft Media via Getty Images

President Donald Trump admitted in an interview published Thursday that aspects of the demonstrations in London protesting his trip to the United Kingdom really got under his skin.

While an estimated 200,000 people turned out to shout down the American president — which forced him to fly in his helicopter throughout the trip — one person in particular maimed his ego: the 20-foot Trump baby blimp.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” he told The Sun, a British tabloid, in an exclusive interview. “I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

Trump blamed the massive turnout of protesters on London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other politicians and claimed that real British people actually “love” him.

“Many people are delighted. I get thousands of notifications from people in the UK that they love the President of the United States,” he said. “They want the same thing I want.”

In the same interview, Trump unleashed on UK Prime Minister Theresa May, claiming she ruined the Brexit negotiations and had lost any chance of a deal with the U.S. on trade.

