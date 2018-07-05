Latest
livewire

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane: ‘Angry Baby’ Trump Blimp Will Grace London’s Skies

By | July 5, 2018 10:10 am
The Trump Baby sitting team give the six metre high inflatable TrumpBaby his first London outing inside the disused North London playground, Islington, London, United Kingdom. 26th June 2018. The plan, is to fly him above Parliament Square in Westminster when the real Trump, president of the United States arrives in the United Kingdom on the 13th of July 2018. (photo by Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images)
In Pictures via Getty Images

An activist group won the right to fly a nearly 20-foot “angry baby” Trump blimp from Parliament Square Gardens in London during President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK next week, according to a Thursday Sky News report.

Protesters gathered thousands of petition signatures and raised more than $20,000 to fly the inflatable Trump, diaper-clad and holding aloft an iPhone in its minuscule hand, during two hours of the President’s visit and an accompanying “stop Trump” march in central London on July 13.

Though it was reportedly a battle with the London mayor’s office to win permission, officials ultimately decided that the balloon was a legitimate form of protest.

“The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesperson said. “His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

Activists are reportedly hoping to take baby Trump on a global tour after the immense support the stunt gained in London.

