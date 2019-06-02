Latest
13 mins ago
Kennedy Tells Dems To ‘Go To Amazon Online’ And ‘Buy A Spine’ On Impeachment
1 hour ago
Mulvaney: Hiding McCain Ship From Trump’s Sight Is ‘Not An Unreasonable’ Ask
3 hours ago
Schiff To Push For Subpoenaing Mueller To Testify If He Won’t Do So Voluntarily
news

Trump Insists He ‘Never’ Called Markle ‘Nasty’ Despite Recording Of Him Doing So

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 2, 2019 9:13 am

President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday morning that he “never” called British royal Meghan Markle “nasty,” despite his own campaign tweeting a recording of him doing so.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,'” Trump tweeted. “Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!”

“Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize?” He complained. “Doubt it!”

It’s unclear how the story was “made up,” considering that his own campaign on Saturday tweeted out a recording of Trump’s interview with UK tabloid The Sun about Markle, which included Trump saying “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

“[Markle] said she would move to Canada if you got elected,” The Sun interview told Trump in the recording. “It turned out she moved to Britain.”

“A lot of people are moving here,” Trump responded. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: