Trump Insists He ‘Never’ Called Markle ‘Nasty’ Despite Recording Of Him Doing So

President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday morning that he “never” called British royal Meghan Markle “nasty,” despite his own campaign tweeting a recording of him doing so.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,'” Trump tweeted. “Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!”

“Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize?” He complained. “Doubt it!”

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

It’s unclear how the story was “made up,” considering that his own campaign on Saturday tweeted out a recording of Trump’s interview with UK tabloid The Sun about Markle, which included Trump saying “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

“[Markle] said she would move to Canada if you got elected,” The Sun interview told Trump in the recording. “It turned out she moved to Britain.”

“A lot of people are moving here,” Trump responded. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”