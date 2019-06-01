Latest
6 hours ago
Trump: White House Lawyer Emmet Flood ‘Will Be Leaving Service On June 14th’
7 hours ago
GOP MD Guv Hogan Won’t Run For WH: Trump Has ‘Solid Lock’ On Primary Voters
9 hours ago
Trump Giving Medal Of Freedom To ‘Trickle Down’ Economist, ‘Trumponomics’ Co-Author
news 2020 Elections

Trump Campaign Contradicts Itself In Single ‘Fake News’ Tweet

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
June 1, 2019 5:36 pm

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign contradicted itself in a single tweet Saturday, asserting that Trump had not called British royal Meghan Markle “nasty” above a recording of him doing so.

Ahead of his upcoming trip to Europe, Trump gave an interview to the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

In the interview, Trump was asked about old criticisms of him from Markle. “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he responded.

He then wished Markle well. The Trump campaign’s own account printed the exchange, bizarrely claiming that it was proof he hadn’t said something he did, in fact, say. Specifically, the account took issue with a CNN report quoting The Sun interview.

Responding a request for comment, the Trump campaign shared a statement from its national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, with TPM.

McEnany said “the distortion and mistruths from the media” were “shameful.”

“Any fair observer observer of President Trump’s comments can clearly hear that President Trump was saying that he was not aware of previous comments made by Meghan Markle,” McEnany said.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: