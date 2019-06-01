Trump Campaign Contradicts Itself In Single ‘Fake News’ Tweet

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign contradicted itself in a single tweet Saturday, asserting that Trump had not called British royal Meghan Markle “nasty” above a recording of him doing so.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

Ahead of his upcoming trip to Europe, Trump gave an interview to the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

In the interview, Trump was asked about old criticisms of him from Markle. “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he responded.

He then wished Markle well. The Trump campaign’s own account printed the exchange, bizarrely claiming that it was proof he hadn’t said something he did, in fact, say. Specifically, the account took issue with a CNN report quoting The Sun interview.

REPORTER: She said she’d move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain. TRUMP: There are a lot of people moving here [to the U.S.] So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty. — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

FAKE NEWS is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

Responding a request for comment, the Trump campaign shared a statement from its national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, with TPM.

McEnany said “the distortion and mistruths from the media” were “shameful.”

“Any fair observer observer of President Trump’s comments can clearly hear that President Trump was saying that he was not aware of previous comments made by Meghan Markle,” McEnany said.