'What Happened To Hope?': Hicks Grows Distant From Trump Ahead Of Hearing

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks reportedly hasn’t been returning President Donald Trump’s phone calls lately.

A Wednesday CNN report details how Hicks, formerly a longtime fixture in Trump’s orbit and one of his most trusted advisers, has grown distant from the President since her resignation in March 2018.

Hicks (or “Hopey,” as Trump likes to call her) reportedly told her friends that her aloofness isn’t due to any ill will toward Trump; rather it’s about separating herself from the Trump realm.

Still, her distance has prompted Trump to repeatedly ask those around him, “What happened to Hope?”

The ex-communications director is testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where Democrats are expected to grill her on Trump’s attempts to meddle with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and his hush money payments to women with whom he allegedly had affairs.

As expected, Trump ranted about the hearing and complained about “extreme Presidential Harassment” via Twitter.

Hicks notably handed over Trump campaign documents to the committee earlier this month, despite the White House’s orders to not comply with the committee’s subpoena.

