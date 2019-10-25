Trump Stands By Giuliani As Investigations Into His Associates Ramp Up

President Trump isn’t exactly known for his loyalty. But for now, he’s standing by his man.

The President defended his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Friday even as investigations into his associates heat up.

As he departed the White House Friday, Trump said he is not concerned with any potential legal exposure with Giuliani.

“I don’t think so, because I think Rudy is a great gentleman,” Trump told reporters. “He’s been a great crime fighter. He looks for corruption wherever he goes.”

Trump continued, arguing that “everybody understands Ukraine has big problems in that regard” and reiterating that Giuliani is a “fine man.”

“He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and he’s been one of the greatest crime fighters and corruption fighters,” Trump said. “Rudy Giuliani is a good man.”

Trump has given Giuliani public pats on the back on other occasions this month, including tweeting his support for the embattled lawyer in mid-October.

On Friday, Politico reported that the DOJ’s criminal division is involved in the investigation into Giuliani’s indicted associates Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas. The investigation also concerns Giuliani’s financial transactions, according to the report. Earlier this month, reports indicated that Giuliani’s business dealings with the two men are the subject of a criminal investigation.

Also on Friday, CNN reported that Manhattan federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the brother of indicted Giuliani associate Igor Fruman. A day earlier, CNN reported that Giuliani is in the market for possible defense attorneys.

Watch Trump’s remarks below: