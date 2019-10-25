Trump Stands By Giuliani As Investigations Into His Associates Ramp Up

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: The Trump International Hotel located at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, NW. The building that was the Old Post office and Clock Tower was completed in 1899 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)
18 mins ago
21 mins ago
Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson arrives for a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2019. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
32 mins ago
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2019, for South Carolina. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2019 12:44 pm
President Trump isn’t exactly known for his loyalty. But for now, he’s standing by his man.

The President defended his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Friday even as investigations into his associates heat up.

As he departed the White House Friday, Trump said he is not concerned with any potential legal exposure with Giuliani.

“I don’t think so, because I think Rudy is a great gentleman,” Trump told reporters. “He’s been a great crime fighter. He looks for corruption wherever he goes.”

Trump continued, arguing that “everybody understands Ukraine has big problems in that regard” and reiterating that Giuliani is a “fine man.”

“He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and he’s been one of the greatest crime fighters and corruption fighters,” Trump said. “Rudy Giuliani is a good man.”

Trump has given Giuliani public pats on the back on other occasions this month, including tweeting his support for the embattled lawyer in mid-October.

On Friday, Politico reported that the DOJ’s criminal division is involved in the investigation into Giuliani’s indicted associates Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas. The investigation also concerns Giuliani’s financial transactions, according to the report. Earlier this month, reports indicated that Giuliani’s business dealings with the two men are the subject of a criminal investigation.

Also on Friday, CNN reported that Manhattan federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the brother of indicted Giuliani associate Igor Fruman. A day earlier, CNN reported that Giuliani is in the market for possible defense attorneys.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
