Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Won’t Say If Giuliani Is Still His Attorney: ‘Well, I Don’t Know’
2 hours ago
Judge Blocks Trump’s New ‘Public Charge’ Rule For Immigrants, Calls Logic ‘Repugnant’
3 hours ago
Shep Smith Leaving Fox News

Giuliani’s Interactions With Arrested Associates Under Criminal Investigation

Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
October 11, 2019 1:59 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s business-related interactions with the men charged with campaign finance crimes on Thursday are the subject of a criminal investigation out of New York, according to two reports.

According to ABC News, the probe is being spearheaded by the FBI field office in New York and prosecutors at the SDNY — the same outfit Giuliani used to run, ironically. CNN also reported that the interactions are being investigated by federal authorities.

Two of Giuliani’s associates — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — and two other businessmen were charged Thursday for their attempts to help Giuliani with his Biden smear campaign by ousting the ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani told a Fox News reporter Thursday that the timing of the arrests was “extremely suspect” and that he believes that the indictment is tied to his attempts to drum up a phony scandal about the Bidens.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: