Giuliani’s Interactions With Arrested Associates Under Criminal Investigation

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s business-related interactions with the men charged with campaign finance crimes on Thursday are the subject of a criminal investigation out of New York, according to two reports.

According to ABC News, the probe is being spearheaded by the FBI field office in New York and prosecutors at the SDNY — the same outfit Giuliani used to run, ironically. CNN also reported that the interactions are being investigated by federal authorities.

Two of Giuliani’s associates — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — and two other businessmen were charged Thursday for their attempts to help Giuliani with his Biden smear campaign by ousting the ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani told a Fox News reporter Thursday that the timing of the arrests was “extremely suspect” and that he believes that the indictment is tied to his attempts to drum up a phony scandal about the Bidens.