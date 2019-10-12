Trump Still Standing By Giuliani…For Now

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Rudy Giuliani Saturday, calling him “a little rough around the edges” but a “great guy and wonderful lawyer.”

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

The gesture of support comes as new reporting confirms that Giuliani’s interactions with recently arrested associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, specifically related to the Ukraine pressure campaign, are the subject of a criminal investigation.

In a less supportive move, Trump also declined to say if Giuliani is still his lawyer when pressed by reporters Friday.

According to Politico, allies of the President have been pushing for him to dump Giuliani, fearing that his lack of verbal discipline will hurt Trump by proxy.