Latest
1 hour ago
Intel Cmte Member Says Yovanovitch Was ‘Overcome With Emotion’ During Testimony
6 hours ago
McAleenan Out After Just Six Months As Acting DHS
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 02: American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the Meeting with the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio with the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on October 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Getty Images,) *** Local Caption *** Michael Richard Pompeo
6 hours ago
Pompeo Refuses To Say If He Met With Giuliani In Warsaw

Trump Still Standing By Giuliani…For Now

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani exit the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
October 12, 2019 11:45 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Rudy Giuliani Saturday, calling him “a little rough around the edges” but a “great guy and wonderful lawyer.”

The gesture of support comes as new reporting confirms that Giuliani’s interactions with recently arrested associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, specifically related to the Ukraine pressure campaign, are the subject of a criminal investigation.

In a less supportive move, Trump also declined to say if Giuliani is still his lawyer when pressed by reporters Friday.

According to Politico, allies of the President have been pushing for him to dump Giuliani, fearing that his lack of verbal discipline will hurt Trump by proxy.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: