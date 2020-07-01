Trump Falsely Accuses Biden Of Pre-Screening Reporter Questions

President Trump falsely accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of previewing questions before a press conference on Tuesday where the former vice president sharply rebuked Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

In a tweets late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the President claimed Biden had been briefed on the questions ahead of the Delaware news conference and “read the answers from a teleprompter.”

Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where he read the answers from a teleprompter. That means he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

The President has long complained about the media’s coverage of him compared with his opponent. But two reporters who attended the event told The Daily Beast that the campaign had not pre-screened questions. When asked about the alleged pre-screening a Biden adviser called the accusation “laughable,” according to the news website.

During the press conference, the former vice president faced questions on a broad range of issues, including his stance on Trump’s handling of an intelligence finding about a Russian bounty plot that potentially cost the lives of American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Biden also addressed questions from the right-leaning network Fox News about his mental fitness. Suspicion and questions about Trump’s own mental acuity have often been tossed at the President, whose town hall last week in Wisconsin saw the unintelligible, stream-of-consciousness-style of response to questions about his second term goals.