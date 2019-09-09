Trump Has No Idea How All These Government Officials Keep Ending Up At His Resorts

Vice President Mike Pence and the Air Force have gone out of their way to stay at President Donald Trump’s resorts during taxpayer-funded travel, but Trump himself definitely didn’t have anything to do with it.

Or at least, that’s what the President kept insisting on Monday morning.

“I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!),” Trump tweeted. “NOTHING TO DO WITH ME”

Several minutes later, Trump fired off a similar tweet about Pence’s stay at Trump’s Doonbeg resort in Ireland last week.

“I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland,” Trump insisted. “Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!”

Trump claimed last week that he had “no involvement” in Pence’s decision to stay at Doonbeg, despite the resort being more than 100 miles away from where the vice president’s meetings were being held in Dublin.

Then reports emerged detailing the Air Force’s stay at Trump’s Turnberry golf club in Scotland, along with its frequent stops at the nearby airport considered to be “integral to the golf course’s financial success.”

Now House Democrats are investigating Pence’s stay in Doonbeg, and the Air Force will conduct a review of its policies regarding its personnel’s overnight stays abroad.