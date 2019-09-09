Air Force Reviewing Military Personnel Stay At Trump Resort In Scotland

Latest
By
|
September 9, 2019 8:10 am
The Air Force will conduct a review of how it chooses where military personnel stay overnight following reports that crews chose to stay at the President’s luxury resort in Scotland at least twice in the past year, Politico reported.

It was reported last week that an Air Force crew opted to stay at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland earlier this year while refueling nearby. Politico also reported Sunday evening that in September 2018, a unit of the Marine Air National Guard bunked up at the same golf club. While Air Force Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas told Politico that the crew “adhered to all guidance and procedures,” it intends to review its guidance for overnight stays.

In a separate interview on Sunday, the deputy commander of the Air Mobility Command told Politico that the review is designed to make sure personnel follow rules, but also to determine whether it’s appropriate to stay at Trump’s properties.

“What the chief is getting at is just because you can, we should also be asking ourselves the question about should,” Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas told Politico. “And the question there is, as our crews are following all guidance and directives we also have to be sensitive to the possible perceptions that might be created on where they may stay.”

The review comes as government officials’ stays at the President private resorts comes under increased scrutiny. Just last week Vice President Mike Pence was in hot water over his decision to stay at Trump’s private resort in Ireland, which was more than 100 miles away from his planned meetings in Dublin.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
