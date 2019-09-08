The Air Force Made An Unusual Detour To Trump’s Resort In Scotland

The Air Force made a bizarre stop at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland on the way to Kuwait while delivering supplies earlier this spring, according to Politico.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating the military’s decision to do so, along with its expenditures at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport–the airport near Trump’s struggling resort that “has been viewed as integral to the golf course’s financial success,” according to the committee’s letter to acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on June 21.

The letter states that the military’s spending on fuel orders at the “debt-ridden” airport seem to have “increased substantially” since Trump was elected, totally $11 million. According to Politico, the Pentagon still hasn’t responded to the committee’s info requests.

Brig. Gen. Edward W. Thomas, the Air Force’s director of public affairs, told Politico that military branch had “used the closest available and least expensive accommodations to the airfield within the crews’ allowable hotel rates” when its crew stopped in Scotland.

News of the investigation comes on the heels of the scandal surrounding President Mike Pence’s decision to stay at Trump’s resort in Doonbeg during his state visit to Ireland last week, even though the resort was over 100 miles away from his meetings in Dublin.

Critics slammed Pence’s choice of lodgings as a means to enrich Trump, and the House’s investigation into the military further indicates that the President may be using his position to rescue his money-losing properties through taxpayer dollars.