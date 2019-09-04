Trump Insists He Had ‘No Involvement’ In Pence’s Stay At His Resort In Ireland

Latest
3 hours ago
Rep. Steve King Claims He Drank ‘Pretty Good’ Toilet Water At Migrant Detention Center
on April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
4 hours ago
Top State Dept Officials Admit Failing To Protect Career Staffers From Trump Admin
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One on arrival at Naval Air Facility El Centro, in El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)on plane:Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif.,Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.,Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.,Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.,Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.,Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Kevin McAleenanArmy Corp. of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite President Donald Trump leaves the airport in El Centro, Calif., en route to Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the Border Wall, in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at the Border Wall in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump visits the Border Wall in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves Calexico, Calif., en route to El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro in El Centro, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump leaves El Centro, Calif., en route to Los Angeles, Friday April 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence for a fundraise, Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., to meet with supporters during a fundraiser, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump attends a roundtable with supporters in Beverly Hills, Calif., during a fundraiser, Friday April 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump speaks during a joint fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump waves as he exits Air Force One on arrival in Los Angeles Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump leaves Los Angeles en route to Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Donald Trump arrives at his hotel in Las Vegas Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
5 hours ago
House Subpoenas DHS Over Trump’s Alleged Promise Of Border Wall Pardons

Trump Insists He Had ‘No Involvement’ In Pence’s Stay At His Resort In Ireland

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2019 5:30 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that it wasn’t his idea for Vice President Mike Pence to stay at his golf resort during a state visit to Ireland this week.

“I had no involvement other than it’s a great place,” Trump said, according to the White House pool report. “I heard he was going there, but it wasn’t my idea for Mike to go there.”

“Mike went there because his family’s there,” he added. “That’s my understanding of it.”

“I don’t suggest anything,” Trump then replied when a reporter asked him if he’d suggested the Vice President stay at the resort in Doonbeg, which is over 100 miles away from where Pence’s meetings were held in Dublin.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said on Tuesday that Trump had made the “suggestion” that Pence stay at the President’s property. Pence’s office then walked back Short’s comment several hours later and claimed it was the Vice President’s sole decision to stay there because he wanted to stay near his “ancestral hometown.”

It wasn’t the first time the White House just happened to use Trump’s Doonbeg resort during an official visit: Trump flew out of his way from his trip to the U.K. to spend two nights at his property in June, all while claiming the visit was about “great relationships we have with the U.K.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: