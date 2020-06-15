Latest
17 mins ago
Conservatives Declare End Of The World After Gorsuch, Roberts Help Deliver Huge LGBTQ Win
Credit: photo David Levensonwww.davidlevenson.com07836 358831mail@davidlevenson.com
52 mins ago
Fox Host Claims Viewers Were Up In Arms Over Ex-Cop’s Argument On Rayshard Brooks
52 mins ago
VOA Directors Resign After Trump Appointee Takes Over Parent Agency

Trump Expected To Sue To Block Release Of John Bolton’s Book

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as National Security Adviser John Bolton listens. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
June 15, 2020 2:01 p.m.

The Trump administration is expected to sue to block the publication of the tell-all account of John Bolton, the ex-national security adviser who spent a year and a half in the White House. 

Trumps plans to sue over the memoir’s publication, according to an ABC News report Monday, after an announcement from the book’s publishers Simon & Schuster on Friday that the already once-delayed text would be on shelves June 23. 

Bolton was expected to reveal other “Ukraine-like transgressions” in the book, Simon & Schuster wrote in the statement on Friday. But now the president is seeking an injunction in federal court to stop the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” from being released as it is currently written, sources told ABC News.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the coming days and could come as early as Monday, sources told ABC News, although some details are still being finalized.

Bolton, who left the Trump White House last fall and famously refused to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiries, was supposed to publish his book back in March. It was delayed due to standard security review for classified information ahead of publication by the National Security Council.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30