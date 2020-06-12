Latest
Bolton Accuses House Dems of ‘Impeachment Malpractice’ In Forthcoming Book

MINSK, BELARUS - AUGUST 29, 2019: US National Security Advisor John Bolton during a meeting with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. Yuri Oreshkin/BelTA/TASS (Photo by Yuri OreshkinTASS via Getty Images)
In his tell-all memoir finally set for publication later this month, former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton alleges that House Democrats failed to look at other transgressions made by the president that went beyond the scope of Ukraine during their impeachment inquiries last year. 

Bolton accuses House Democrats of committing “impeachment malpractice” by limiting their investigation to Ukraine, according to a statement by the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster. They say Bolton alleges “Ukraine-like transgressions existed” in other foreign policy decisions as well.

The autobiographical account, titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was originally scheduled for release on March 17 and but was then delayed until June 23 due at least in part to objections from the White House.

The book comes after the ex-Trump official refused to testify in the House’s impeachment investigation, and avoided divulging information regarding Trump’s efforts to apply pressure on Ukraine for help against political rivals. Instead, the former national security adviser, who resisted Trump’s push on Ukraine, took the investigations as an opportunity to make a not-so-coy plug for his book.

Bolton also alleges that Trump’s every decision was a calculated play for reelection — a concern that becomes increasingly evident in the lead-up to Election Day in November.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes, according to his publisher.

The Trump campaign announced plans to restart in-person rallies amid ongoing concerns about the safety of large gatherings due to the risk of coronavirus infection, supplying — instead of masks which likely won’t be required at the event — a waiver for participants not to sue should they become infected at his upcoming rally in Tulsa.

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.
