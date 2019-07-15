No Holding Back: Rep. Ilhan Omar Tears Into Trump Over His Racist Attacks

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) held nothing back on Monday evening during a press conference on President Trump’s racist attack against her and three other Democratic congresswomen. Over the weekend, Trump tweeted at them to “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

At a press conference alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Omar said that Trump made the racist comments to distract from his failure to provide equality under the law for all Americans.

She mentioned Trump’s policy at the border detaining undocumented children before launching into a list of Trump’s most controversial comments and policies.

“This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history and pursued an agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care while he transfers millions of dollars in tax cuts to corporations,” she said. “This is a president who has said, ‘Grab women by the pussy’. This is a president who’s called black athletes sons of bitches. This is a president who has called black people who come from black and brown countries shitholes. This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest against them in Charlottesville.”

She ended her remarks by calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The other congresswomen targeted by Trump also emphasized on Monday evening that Trump’s racist and xenophobic attack was a distraction from his policies. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) encouraged Americans “to not take the bait.”

Earlier in the day, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told MSNBC that Trump is employing “a strategy to divide the country because the more this country is divided, the more he benefits from it.”