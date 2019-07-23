Trump Claims Article 2 Gives Him ‘The Right To Do Whatever I Want As President’

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Article 2 in the Constitution gives him carte blanche to do anything he wants.

Trump was giving a speech at a Turning Point USA conference, where he predictably veered off into a tirade about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and how, as president, Trump could’ve stopped it.

“I have an Article 2 where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” Trump said. “But I don’t even talk about that because they did a report and there was no obstruction.”

Nothing about Article 2 says the President can legally do whatever they want, let alone fire an independent counsel at will, but it’s not the first time Trump’s made such dubious claims.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last month, Trump cited Article 2 as the reason why presidents can’t be charged with obstruction of justice.

Additionally, Mueller’s report didn’t say Trump never attempted to obstruct justice. In fact, he found multiple instances of the President trying to mess with his investigation, but he chose to follow Justice Department guidelines on not indicting a sitting president.

Watch Trump below: