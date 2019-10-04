Trump Touts Christian Revival As A Perk Of The Ukraine Scandal

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One and traveling to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 04, ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One and traveling to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, Trump will be visiting injured military service members. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 12:10 pm
President Donald Trump went on a peculiar tangent Friday as he defended his pressure campaign on foreign governments to investigate his political rivals.

During a pool spray on the White House lawn Friday morning — in the wake of the House Democrats’ Thursday night release of explosive texts revealing the extent to which State Department officials worked with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — Trump went off on the media and “[its] partner the Democrats.”

When asked about whether Democrats have the votes for the 2020 election, Trump claimed that Republicans have set a fundraising record “because people are sick and tired of it.”

Trump then abruptly pivoted to bragging about how his fight with the Democrats and the media has been a boon for Christianity.

“I got a call the other night from pastors, the biggest pastors, evangelical Christians — they said we have never seen our religion or any religion so electrified,” Trump said. “They say they have never seen anything like it. Churches are joining. Hundreds of thousands of people — and you know that’s to a large extent because of you and your partner the Democrats.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
