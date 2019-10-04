Trump Touts Christian Revival As A Perk Of The Ukraine Scandal

President Donald Trump went on a peculiar tangent Friday as he defended his pressure campaign on foreign governments to investigate his political rivals.

During a pool spray on the White House lawn Friday morning — in the wake of the House Democrats’ Thursday night release of explosive texts revealing the extent to which State Department officials worked with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — Trump went off on the media and “[its] partner the Democrats.”

When asked about whether Democrats have the votes for the 2020 election, Trump claimed that Republicans have set a fundraising record “because people are sick and tired of it.”

Trump then abruptly pivoted to bragging about how his fight with the Democrats and the media has been a boon for Christianity.

“I got a call the other night from pastors, the biggest pastors, evangelical Christians — they said we have never seen our religion or any religion so electrified,” Trump said. “They say they have never seen anything like it. Churches are joining. Hundreds of thousands of people — and you know that’s to a large extent because of you and your partner the Democrats.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: