Report: White House Official Says Trump Personally Drew Sharpie Bubble On Map

As President Donald Trump won’t let the Hurricane Dorian map snafu out of his teeth, a White House official has identified the amateur cartographer as the President himself.

According to the Washington Post, the official said that “no one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie.”

The bubble extended Dorian’s path to include Alabama, a state which Trump has vehemently insisted was in the path of the storm, despite rebuttals from a whole host of meteorologists. Some have speculated that it’s a violation of the law to alter a weather report.

The President has insisted on drawing out the story, spewing tweets, sharing maps and even releasing a statement in his red-faced insistence that he was right.