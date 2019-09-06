Latest
1 hour ago
House Dems Demand Records On Cost Of Pence’s Ireland Stay At Trump Resort
2 hours ago
Trump Vented To Fox News Reporter About The Hurricane Map Snafu
3 hours ago
Jobs Report: Economy Added Fewer Jobs Than Expected In August

Trump Campaign Is Now Selling Markers As Hurricane Dorian Map Saga Stretches On

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map held by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurrican... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map held by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office at the White House September 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. The map was a forecast from August 29 and appears to have been altered by a black marker to extend the hurricane's range to include Alabama. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2019 11:53 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Will this be the end of the line for President Trump’s Hurricane Dorian map snafu?

On Friday, Trump’s re-election campaign responded to widespread media coverage of the President seemingly taking a sharpie to a map of the storm to suggest that Alabama could be hit … with markers of its own.

The fine-tip markers being sold on the Trump campaign’s website are printed with the President’s signature in gold and come in packs of five.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale sarcastically tweeted Friday that the official marker is “different than than every other marker on the market.”

Trump himself still isn’t letting the story die, sending several tweets railing against news coverage of his erroneous claim.

This isn’t the first time the Trump campaign has merchandised a news story. Back in July, the campaign started selling plastic straws, claiming that “liberal paper straws don’t work.” The straws proved to be popular, bringing in about half a million dollars in about two weeks.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: