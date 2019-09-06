Trump Campaign Is Now Selling Markers As Hurricane Dorian Map Saga Stretches On

Will this be the end of the line for President Trump’s Hurricane Dorian map snafu?

On Friday, Trump’s re-election campaign responded to widespread media coverage of the President seemingly taking a sharpie to a map of the storm to suggest that Alabama could be hit … with markers of its own.

The fine-tip markers being sold on the Trump campaign’s website are printed with the President’s signature in gold and come in packs of five.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale sarcastically tweeted Friday that the official marker is “different than than every other marker on the market.”

Buy the official Trump marker, which is different than every other marker on the market, because this one has the special ability to drive @CNN and the rest of the fake news crazy! #KeepMarkersGreathttps://t.co/eakgICM0LR — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 6, 2019

Trump himself still isn’t letting the story die, sending several tweets railing against news coverage of his erroneous claim.

….This nonsense has never happened to another President. Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate! The LameStream Media and their Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Trump campaign has merchandised a news story. Back in July, the campaign started selling plastic straws, claiming that “liberal paper straws don’t work.” The straws proved to be popular, bringing in about half a million dollars in about two weeks.