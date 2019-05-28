Town Hall Crowd Cheers Amash Discussing His Trump Impeachment Push

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) drew applause at a town hall Tuesday evening when he explained his support for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

In his opening remarks for the town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Amash addressed his lone call for Trump’s impeachment within the GOP.

“It’s really important that we do our job as a Congress, that we not allow misconduct to go undeterred,” Amash declared as the crowd began to cheer. “That we not just say, someone can violate the public trust and that there are no consequences to it.”

The Republican’s speech is part of his steadfast push for impeachment following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe report. Amash sent shockwaves throughout his party on May 18 when he first said that Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct.”

Since then, Amash has posted multiple tweet threads arguing the case for Trump’s impeachment, including one that was posted mere hours before his town hall on Tuesday.

Trump hasn’t taken that so well, calling Amash a “loser” and “total lightweight” last week.

NBC News correspondent Leigh Anne Caldwell noted that Amash received a standing ovation when he walked in.

.@justinamash got a standing ovation when he walked into his first town hall since he came out in support of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/4Da1Tz7b7x — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) May 28, 2019

Watch the town hall below: