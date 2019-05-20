Latest
3 mins ago
Cohen To Congress: I ‘Believe’ Sekulow Knew About Trump Tower Moscow Lie
Elijah Cummings Donald Trump Oversight Committee subpoena
3 hours ago
READ: Judge Smacks Down Trump Bid To Halt House Subpoena To Accountant
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
4 hours ago
Moore Is Done With CNN, Says It Gave Him The Political Equivalent Of ‘Salmonella’
news

GOPer Amash Hops Back On Twitter To Defend Against Colleagues’ Criticism

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 20, 2019 2:44 pm

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) took to Twitter again on Monday to defend his belief that President Trump participated in “impeachable conduct” related to his efforts to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In a Twitter thread, Amash said those who believe Trump didn’t intend to illegally obstruct justice so he therefore can’t be impeached are “resting their argument on several falsehoods.” He said in his thread that there were “crimes” revealed by Mueller’s probe, including several that were left uncharged. He also argued that there doesn’t necessarily have to be an “underlying crime” in order for obstruction to have occurred.

Amash announced over the weekend that, after reading the redacted version of the Mueller report, Trump’s obstruction efforts were impeachable and Attorney General William Barr’s misled the public with his handling of the report. Amash was met with criticism from Republican leadership and Trump himself, who slammed the Republican lawmaker for being a “loser.” Not long after Amash clicked “send” on his criticism, he also earned himself a Republican challenger. 

Read Amash’s full thread below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: