Tiffany Trump Posts Instagram Blackout As Her Dad Calls For National Guard To ‘Dominate’

In a surprising move, President Trump’s daughter Tiffany joined the flurry of #BlackoutTuesday Instagram posts featuring images of black squares amid mounting protests over George Floyd’s death.

The viral Instagram movement has largely become co-opted by celebrities as a way to show solidarity with protests nationwide in the wake of Floyd’s death.

On Tuesday, the President’s youngest daughter joined in.

Tiffany Trump’s Instagram post — which includes the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd as well as a quote by Helen Keller (who is white) — comes as a surprise given the President’s plea to governors to “dominate” protesters with force by activating the National Guard to quell the violence that has emerged amid nationwide protests.

Her post also comes as her father faces backlash for his surprise photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church after federal police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse what appeared to be a peaceful crowd of protesters outside the White House.