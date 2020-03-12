Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republican policy luncheon which both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers focused on the spread of the coronavirus and the state of the economy as markets react to the virus during the luncheon. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mitch McConnell
1 hour ago
Senate Cancels Its Planned Recess Next Week As Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled “The End of Affordable Housing? A Review of the Trump Administration’s Plans to Change Housing Finance in America,” in Rayburn Building on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call),
1 hour ago
Porter Strong-Arms CDC Director Into Committing To Free Coronavirus Testing For All Americans
3 hours ago
DNC Relocates Upcoming Dem Debate From Arizona To DC Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

White House, Supreme Court Closes To The Public As A Safety Measure Against Coronavirus

President Donald Trump stands behind his desk in the Oval Office of the White House on February 9, 2017. (Photo credit by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 12, 2020 3:57 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

White House tours have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 epidemic, and the Supreme Court will be closed to the public indefinitely beginning late Thursday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, White House tours have been canceled,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere told TPM in an email.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice,” a notice on the Supreme Court website read.

The building will still be open “for official business,” according to the site, and case filing deadlines will not be extended.

The U.S. Capitol was also closed to the public on Thursday.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger said in a statement. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

Additionally, large non-government institutions in the U.S. have shut down in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus; the NBA and the NHL have suspended their seasons, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) ordered the shutdown of Broadway theater shows and other events holding more than 500 people.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: