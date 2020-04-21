Latest
Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., update reporters on the status of their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
27 mins ago
Senate Panel Backs Intel Community’s Assessment Of Russia’s 2016 Meddling
27 mins ago
Trump-Boosted Malaria Drug Showed No Benefit In Study At Veterans Hospitals
Milwaukee, WI - APRIL 7th: A woman hands out surgical masks to people standing in line to vote in Wisconsin’s spring primary election on Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Sara Stathas for the Washington Post)
40 mins ago
Milwaukee Ties Seven Cases Of COVID-19 To Voting In April Election

Stacey Abrams Jabs GA Governor For Pushing ‘False Opening Of The Economy’

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams and her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, are in a tight race that is too close to call. A runoff for Georgia's governor is likely. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams and her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, a... ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams and her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, are in a tight race that is too close to call. A runoff for Georgia's governor is likely. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 21, 2020 1:15 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Stacey Abrams had some choice words for her former gubernatorial rival Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) following his decision to begin rolling back the state’s stay-at-home orders at the end of the month. 

During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday morning, Abrams was asked about her reaction to Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses in Georgia starting Friday. Abrams first pointed out that the state has the 14th highest infection rate and the seventh slowest testing rate, before arguing that “trying to push a false opening of the economy” will risk putting more lives in danger.

“There’s nothing about this that makes sense,” Abrams said. “The mayors of Atlanta, Albany and Savannah have all questioned the wisdom of doing this. And the fact is the governor didn’t consult with mayors before making this decision.”

Abrams then shared her experience as a small business owner who understands “the instinct” to “preserve your family’s economy” while also protecting your workers.

“The responsibility of a business owner is to first protect your workers,” Abrams said. “That cannot happen when you have a nail salon where there’s no possible way for that technician to be distant from their customer, when you are running a restaurant that requires face-to-face service.”

Abrams also argued that the federal government should help all small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Act, which ran out of funds last week.

“Instead of these large corporations receiving millions of dollars, they need to be directed to the small businesses,” Abrams said. “We should not be putting people’s lives at risk because of the antiquated systems of financial delivery we’re facing.”

Watch Abrams’ remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: