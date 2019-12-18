Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
13 mins ago
Pence Away From Washington As Impeachment Comes To A Head. It’s Not The First Time.
attends the Sean Penn CORE Gala benefiting the organization formerly known as J/P HRO & its life-saving work across Haiti & the world at The Wiltern on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
1 hour ago
Anderson Cooper Skewers Rick Santorum’s Defense Of Trump’s Biden Scheme
2 hours ago
Nunes Calls For Ending FISA Court: ‘They’ve Left Congress No Choice’

Schiff’s Latest Dig Against Trump Will Surely Get Under The President’s Skin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, DECEMBER 10, 2019:U.S. Representative, Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaking at a press conference where Democrats announced the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, DECEMBER 10, 2019: U.S. Representative, Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaking at a press conference where Democrats announced the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Bro... WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, DECEMBER 10, 2019: U.S. Representative, Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaking at a press conference where Democrats announced the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 18, 2019 12:16 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) has a unique ability to irk President Trump. And his stinging response to President Trump’s lengthy screed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sure to do just that.

It is a long, angry rambling letter of someone who appears not well,” Schiff told CNN’s Dana Bash Wednesday morning when she asked for his reaction to the letter that Pelosi had called “really sick.”And I’m not sure any other way to describe it.”

Schiff then tore into Trump, who the congressman believes “wants to think that the impeachment provision, which the founder put in the Constitution, is somehow unconstitutional” and that “he can do no wrong.”

That makes no sense. It was a constitutional remedy meant for a President like him who put his personal interests over that of the nation,” Schiff said. “This President believes he is the state, that he can do no wrong, under article two he can do anything he wants. Well, he can’t. He’s not a king. He’s not our ruler. He’s an elected president who can be removed for abusing his power, and that he has done.”

President Trump has lashed out against Schiff on Twitter and in public with remarkable consistency as the impeachment inquiry has unfolded against him. Trump’s outbursts were triggered by Schiff paraphrasing the President’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky back in September.

When Schiff was pressed on Trump’s attacks against him in the Oval Office Tuesday during the Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’ visit — where the President whined about being unable to prosecute the House Intelligence chair and threatened that “in Guatemala they handle things…much tougher than that” — he argued those words were intended to be a threat.

“I think that’s what he intended it to be,” Schiff said, pointing out Trump’s history of going after whistleblowers by calling them traitors and spies.

However, Schiff denied that Trump’s intention was to send him to jail. Instead, Schiff views “the undertone” of Trump’s remarks as “very much a reference to Guatemala’s violent history.”

When asked to expand on what he meant by “violent history,” Schiff doubled down on arguing that Trump’s remarks were “deliberately designed to be a threat” and that “this is the President’s modus operandi.”

Watch Schiff’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: