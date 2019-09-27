Trump Reignites Calls For Schiff’s Resignation Over ‘Parody’ Opening Statement

President Trump is again calling for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) to resign for, as Trump claims, lying to Congress with his parody opening statement during the hearing with the acting director of national intelligence on Thursday.

In tweets on Friday morning, Trump bellyached about Schiff’s opening testimony in which the congressman, admittedly, gave an exaggerated paraphrasing of President Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, in which Trump pressured the leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Schiff admitted during the hearing the statement was a parody to make a point about Trump’s mob-like tactics.

Trump claimed Schiff “lied” to Congress and should “immediately resign” for committing “fraud!”