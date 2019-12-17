Latest
43 mins ago
Dem Senators Tell GOP Chairmen To Put Up Or Shut Up About Ukraine
3 hours ago
Collins, Rules Committee GOP Use Hearing To Drag Nadler
on October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
McConnell On Senate Impeachment Trial: ‘I’m Not Impartial About This At All’

Pelosi Says Trump’s Unhinged Letter To Her Is ‘Ridiculous’ And ‘Really Sick’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on December 12, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/GettyImages)
By
|
December 17, 2019 6:25 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s deranged tirade about impeachment that he had sent her earlier in the day was “really sick.”

Pelosi initially told CNN correspondent Manu Raju that she had “no reaction” to Trump’s “ridiculous” letter.

“No reaction? Why not?” Raju asked.

“I haven’t really fully read it,” the Democratic leader responded. “We’ve been working.”

“I’ve seen the essence of it though, and it’s really sick,” she added.

Trump sent Pelosi a six-page screed on Tuesday afternoon demanding she “immediately cease this impeachment fantasy” and complaining that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” (it wasn’t).

Trump also ranted about his so-called “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Voloymyr Zelensky, Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the 2016 elections, and his many other grievances he frequently airs on his Twitter account.

“You view democracy as your enemy!” Trump raved in the letter.

The House is slated to vote on its two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Watch Pelosi below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: