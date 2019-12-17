Latest
Trump Sends Pelosi Off-The-Rails Impeachment Screed For The ‘Indelible Record’

December 17, 2019 3:26 p.m.
In what reads as a six-page amalgamation of his go-to impeachment tweets, President Donald Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) a lengthy screed to preserve his thoughts about impeachment in the annals of history.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” he railed, accusing Democrats of being out to get him from the moment of his inauguration.

He called his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky “perfect,” as he has countless times before, and cited the final electoral vote count from the 2016 election, which he has also referenced ad nauseam.

He also brought up the Mueller report, claiming that Pelosi “completely failed” since there was “nothing to find.”

The letter is peppered with unorthodox capitalization and scattered exclamation points, much in the style of his usual tweets.

As he concluded the letter with his typical marker scrawl, he intoned that he wrote the letter so that people understand the situation in 100 years and ensure that it “can never happen to another President again.”

The letter comes somewhat late in the game for the House side of the proceedings, as the full chamber is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. After that, they’ll be handed over to the Senate where the trial will be conducted.

Read the letter here:

 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
