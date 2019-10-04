Latest
9 mins ago
NBC: CIA General Counsel Thought She Made Criminal Referral Based On Whistleblower Info
2 hours ago
House Dems Target Pence For Trump-Ukraine Doc Demand
2 hours ago
Rubio Questions Whether Trump’s Call For China To Probe Biden Was Even ‘Real’

Sasse Doesn’t Like Trump’s China Comments, But Backs Him Up On Schiff Bashing

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) heads into a Republican caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate will meet Friday to consider a budget bill pas... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) heads into a Republican caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate will meet Friday to consider a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 5:39 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) isn’t cheering on President Donald Trump’s series of attempts to get foreign governments to make up damaging information regarding his political opponents.

In a written statement to the Omaha World-Herald Thursday, Sasse railed against Trump’s call for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse wrote to the paper. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

However, Sasse didn’t have kind words for House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), either.

Schiff called on Republicans Thursday to condemn Trump’s demand that the Chinese government investigate the Bidens. Trump has repeatedly attacked Schiff as the Ukraine scandal continues to unravel and went so far to suggest that Schiff should be arrested for treason.

“Congressman Schiff is running a partisan clown show in the House — that’s his right because the Constitution doesn’t prohibit clown shows, but fortunately, in the Senate, we’re working to follow the facts one step at a time,” Sasse wrote.

Sasse previously said that there was “terrible stuff” in the White House’s version of the now infamous July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that involved efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens, according to the newspaper. Sasse has, from time to time, spoken out against Trump but has been more muted as of late.

But like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sasse urged both Republicans and Democrats to get all the information first before landing on a final impeachment inquiry verdict.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: