Latest
60 mins ago
GOP Sen.: US Official Told Me In August That Ukraine Aide Was Tied To Push For 2016 Probe
WASHINGTON DC-FEBRUARY 22, 2011: CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event held in the atrium ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building.Founded in 1959 by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson (they played the girlfriends of Ricky and David Nelson on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet"), Childhelp is one of the the oldest and largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect. Childhelp residential treatment Villages are located all over the United States. Rebecca Cooper of ABC7 founded this annual fundraiser for Childhelp called "Capitol Careaoke" where many local celebrities are scheduled to sing karaoke during the seated dinner. In its fourth year this is a fabulous event and it is quite fun to watch slightly tipsy anchors from CNN pitted against Fox news in song! The event raised approximately 150K through ticket sales and the silent auction... the average ticket costing $500.00 Tracey Madigan and Suzanne Singer were co-chairs of the event. (Photo by Rebecca D'Angelo/For the Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Huh? CNN Hosts Think GOP Would Warm To Impeachment If Dems Didn’t Overreach
WASHINGTON, DC - September 23: Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to journalists before votes on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday September 23, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Romney Shows Signs Of Spine: Trump’s ‘Brazen’ Appeals To China, Ukraine Are ‘Appalling’

Rubio Questions Whether Trump’s Call For China To Probe Biden Was Even ‘Real’

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) talks to reporters after the Senate voted on the budget agreement at the U.S. Capitol on August 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a two year budget agree... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) talks to reporters after the Senate voted on the budget agreement at the U.S. Capitol on August 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a two year budget agreement today that lifts the debt ceiling and increases current spending by $320 billion. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 3:32 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) thinks the media got played by President Donald Trump in his multiplying requests for foreign governments to investigate the President’s political opponents.

During an economic opportunity event Friday in the Florida Keys, Rubio dismissed Trump’s call for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, according to a Miami Herald report. Rubio said that the media played into Trump’s hands in its coverage of the sprawling Ukraine scandal that led to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“I don’t know if that’s a real request or him just needling the press knowing that you guys are going to get outraged by it,” Rubio said. “He’s pretty good at getting everybody fired up and he’s been doing that for a while and the media responded right on task.”

After a reporter pointed out that Rubio had been one of the biggest critics of China and its human rights abuses, Rubio doubled down on his doubts that Trump’s request for China is “real” and argued that “he did it to gig [reporters].”

“I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others and get outraged by it,” Rubio said. “He plays it like a violin and everybody falls right in, that’s not a real request.”

When asked whether he supports an impeachment inquiry, Rubio dodged.

“Here’s a good idea, why don’t we wait for all the information to come forward before people start making decisions or pronouncements in one direction or the other, rather than just reflexively circling the wagons or rushing to judgment,” Rubio said. “How about waiting for everything to come forward, look at it all, and then you make a judgment of what’s in the best interest of the country?”

Watch Rubio’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: