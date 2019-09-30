Trump Demands To Know Identity Of Whistleblower, Suggests Schiff Be Arrested

Latest
September 30, 2019 8:47 am
On the heels of news that the whistleblower might be under federal protection because he or she fears for their own safety, President Trump on Sunday evening demanded to know the individual’s identity.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed he deserved to “meet my accuser” just like “every American” and alluded there would be “Big Consequences!” for whoever provided the whistleblower with information about the phone call. He also tore into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump attacked Schiff again on Monday morning, taking his argument one step further by suggesting Schiff should be arrested for treason. Trump is referencing Schiff’s opening statement last week during the hearing with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, in which Schiff read a “parody” version of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president to illustrate Trump’s mob tactics for pressuring the Ukrainian leader.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
