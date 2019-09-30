Trump Demands To Know Identity Of Whistleblower, Suggests Schiff Be Arrested

On the heels of news that the whistleblower might be under federal protection because he or she fears for their own safety, President Trump on Sunday evening demanded to know the individual’s identity.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed he deserved to “meet my accuser” just like “every American” and alluded there would be “Big Consequences!” for whoever provided the whistleblower with information about the phone call. He also tore into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Trump attacked Schiff again on Monday morning, taking his argument one step further by suggesting Schiff should be arrested for treason. Trump is referencing Schiff’s opening statement last week during the hearing with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, in which Schiff read a “parody” version of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president to illustrate Trump’s mob tactics for pressuring the Ukrainian leader.