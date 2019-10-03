Schiff Blasts Trump For Calling On China To Investigate The Bidens

Latest
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on Republicans to condemn the comments President Trump made Thursday urging China to investigate Joe Biden.

“The President of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the President’s oath of office,” Schiff said. “It endangers our elections it endangers our national security it ought to be condemned by every member of this body — Democrats and Republicans.”

Schiff said the comments were “an illustration that if this president has learned anything from the two years of Mueller investigation it’s that he feels he can do anything with impunity.”

He made the brief remarks while his committee was behind closed doors interviewing former Ambassador Kurt Volker, who until recently served as a special envoy to Ukraine while Trump was pressuring the country to investigate the Bidens.

Schiff did not comment on the Volker interview.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter.
