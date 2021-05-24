Latest
Report: Dems Paying Out Of Pocket For Extra Security Measures Back Home Amid Rising Threats

By
|
May 24, 2021 11:59 a.m.

The explosion of threats against lawmakers has gotten so extreme that some are reaching into their own wallets to ensure their safety, according to the Washington Post.

Some Democrats have reportedly said they are paying out of pocket to beef up security at their district offices and homes. The Post reports that the lawmakers have had private discussions with leadership on their safety concerns.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Capitol Police reported that there was a staggering 107% hike in threats against congressional lawmakers this year from 2020 — and that the agency expects it to only get worse.

“Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase,” the Capitol police said in a statement at the time.

The threats come as legislators continue to grapple with the failure of federal agencies and law enforcement to fend off the mob of Trump supporters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 out of fury toward Congress for certifying the 2020 election results.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
