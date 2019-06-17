Looks Like RedState Quietly Removed Another Conspiracy-Flavored Mueller Post

It appears that conservative blog “RedState” quietly took down another conspiracy-flavored post from its website at the same time it removed a piece asserting falsely that special counsel Robert Mueller covered up murdered DNC employee Seth Rich’s hack of the DNC.

The link to the post on RedState is dead, bringing up the error page.



Jay McKenzie, a self-identified disinformation researcher, spotted the same headline and seemingly the same body preserved on on efreenews.com.

I can’t find an archive of the second article @RedState deleted, but I was able to archive a copy from a separate website. It appears to match what Red State published. The second article they deleted intentionally casts doubt on Russia hacking the DNC. https://t.co/2FbzZCtMq3 pic.twitter.com/JfTM6ZGjNm — Jay McKenzie (@JamesFourM) June 17, 2019

The post takes the same tack as the other one that was ultimately removed, doubting Mueller’s findings that the Russians hacked DNC emails and provided them to WikiLeaks. It appears to be written by Elizabeth Vaughn, who also authored the other post.

“The Mueller Report unequivocally confirmed that the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) server was hacked by the Russians,” she writes. “This finding would debunk the “conspiracy” theory that the late Seth Rich, the DNC staffer who was murdered in July 2016, had downloaded (onto a flashdrive) and leaked the DNC emails to Wikileaks. That is, if the Mueller Report had been accurate.”

RedState did not immediately respond to questions about the post and its removal.

The first post about Rich and Mueller was taken down after internet outcry and a disavowal from former CEO Erick Erickson.

Each of our contributors has the right to express their opinion, but in the case of Seth Rich we believe the opinion written is in error and encourages conspiratorial speculation without basis in fact. The story has been removed from the site. – Editors — RedState (@RedState) June 17, 2019

Mueller said outright in his report that Rich was not behind the leaks. Rich’s murder is still a mystery, though police has floated that it could have been a robbery gone awry.