Latest
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, takes a phone call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
16 mins ago
Michael Cohen Wanted Trump To Debut 2016 Campaign With Women In Bikinis, Elephants
1 hour ago
McConnell Doesn’t Get Why Jon Stewart’s ‘All Bent Out Of Shape’ Over 9/11 Benefits
on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
On Heels Of Conway Rec, Dems Call For Probe Into Kushner For Hatch Violations
news The Right-Wing Media

RedState Takes Down Seth Rich-Mueller Conspiracy Post

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By
June 17, 2019 1:20 pm

After receiving online flak and a disavowal from former CEO Erick Erickson, conservative blog RedState has taken down a post on its site postulating that special counsel Robert Mueller covered up murdered DNC employee Seth Rich’s involvement in the DNC email hack.

The original post featured a note from the editors at the top, asserting that they believe the opinion expressed in the article is false.

In the post, staff author Elizabeth Vaughn mulls the conspiracy theory that Rich was behind the hacks and WikiLeaks dump, and that Mueller obfuscated that fact in his report to ensure that Russia remained the antagonist of the story.

Rich’s killing has been the subject of many a conspiracy theorist, and WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange and Fox News’ Sean Hannity have specifically peddled the Mueller-Rich fabrication. Mueller expressly said in his report that Rich was not the source of the leaks.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: