RedState Takes Down Seth Rich-Mueller Conspiracy Post

After receiving online flak and a disavowal from former CEO Erick Erickson, conservative blog RedState has taken down a post on its site postulating that special counsel Robert Mueller covered up murdered DNC employee Seth Rich’s involvement in the DNC email hack.

Each of our contributors has the right to express their opinion, but in the case of Seth Rich we believe the opinion written is in error and encourages conspiratorial speculation without basis in fact. The story has been removed from the site. – Editors — RedState (@RedState) June 17, 2019

The original post featured a note from the editors at the top, asserting that they believe the opinion expressed in the article is false.

In the post, staff author Elizabeth Vaughn mulls the conspiracy theory that Rich was behind the hacks and WikiLeaks dump, and that Mueller obfuscated that fact in his report to ensure that Russia remained the antagonist of the story.

Rich’s killing has been the subject of many a conspiracy theorist, and WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange and Fox News’ Sean Hannity have specifically peddled the Mueller-Rich fabrication. Mueller expressly said in his report that Rich was not the source of the leaks.