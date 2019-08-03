Latest
Punched Anti-Trump Protester: ‘A Bunch Of Fascists’ Won’t Intimidate Me

The anti-Trump protester who was attacked outside the President’s campaign rally in Cincinnati on Thursday said the incident would only increase his activism.

“If anything, it’ll increase it,” Michael Alter, 61, told the Cincinnati Inquirer. “You can’t let things like this happen. You can’t have people who are trying to exercise our freedoms and free speech be intimidated by a bunch of fascists and a bunch of thugs.”

The 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked Alter was arrested and charged with assault. Video showed the assailant making contact with the 61-year-old several times before another man separated them, after which a police officer nearby made an arrest.

The police report from the incident read, “victim stated suspect exited a vehicle, stated ‘You want some’ then struck the victim multiple times in the face causing visible injuries and breaking victim’s glasses.”

“We can’t become a country where you’re afraid to speak out, afraid to assemble, afraid to protest,” Alter’s lawyer Michele Young told the Inquirer.

In Hamilton County court on Friday, Frazier was given a $10,000 bond, the Inquirer reported.

