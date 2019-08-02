Man Charged With Assault After Punching Anti-Trump Protester

A Trump re-election rally in Cincinatti Thursday night didn’t end without a fight.

While President Donald Trump addressed his so-called “record crowd” at U.S. Bank Arena in downtown Cincinatti Thursday, a man punched a protester right outside the arena, according to FOX19 NOW.

Most of the protests held a few blocks away from the Cincinatti rally were reportedly peaceful until a man in a green polo hopped out of his red pickup truck and punched 61-year-old protester Mike Alter in the face. Within seconds, police rushed to the scene to arrest the man who threw the punch.

The alleged assailant, who was later identified as 29-year-old Dallas Frazier, was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and escorted away in handcuffs. FOX19 NOW reports that he was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he was booked and held overnight without bond, and is scheduled to appear Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

According to Cincinnati police’s criminal complaint, the “victim stated suspect exited a vehicle, stated ‘You want some’ then struck the victim multiple times in the face causing visible injuries and breaking victim’s glasses.”

After the brawl, Alter went to Christ Hospital to get checked out. He told FOX19 NOW that he was punched six times in the face.

Alter recalled what happened in the moments leading up to Frazier punching him.

“I was standing with a group of people around and the truck pulled up,” Alter said. “He was yelling at people. People yelling back anti-Trump stuff whatever, nothing specific and he just started getting violent and I’m like come on guy.”

Alter said that other people he was with told him that Frazier had circled the area around the protesters a few times before stopping, but Alter hadn’t seen him.

Watch the incident below, via the Washington Post: