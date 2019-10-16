Latest
7 mins ago
Trump Bearhugs Rudy, But Suggests Ukraine Scheme Was Giuliani’s Idea
37 mins ago
McCarthy Dumps On Giuliani’s Legal Chops: I’d Rather Have ‘Other People’ Represent Me
1 hour ago
Feds Nab Fourth Defendant In Case Against Giuliani Pals At JFK Airport In New York

Another New Poll Shows Majority Of Americans Want Trump Impeached And Removed

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter at an event for the signing of two executive orders aimed at greater governmental transparency at the White House October 9, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 16, 2019 12:32 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

More than 50 percent of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached and removed, according to a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

The survey, conducted from October 1 to 13, shows that 52 percent of Americans support Trump’s removal from office in the House’s impeachment proceedings, while 46 percent do not. According to Gallup, the new figures indicate a reversal of the country’s opinion on impeachment when compared to poll numbers in June.

The new Gallup poll further bolsters the trend found in other surveys, including that of Fox News, that show growing support for House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and impeachment itself as the scandal over Trump’s attempt to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden continues to unfold.

Gallup also notes that the amount of support for Trump’s removal is “well above” what former President Bill Clinton faced during his impeachment proceedings, and “higher” than that of Richard Nixon.

The survey used a random sample of 1,526 adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: