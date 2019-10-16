Another New Poll Shows Majority Of Americans Want Trump Impeached And Removed

More than 50 percent of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached and removed, according to a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

The survey, conducted from October 1 to 13, shows that 52 percent of Americans support Trump’s removal from office in the House’s impeachment proceedings, while 46 percent do not. According to Gallup, the new figures indicate a reversal of the country’s opinion on impeachment when compared to poll numbers in June.

The new Gallup poll further bolsters the trend found in other surveys, including that of Fox News, that show growing support for House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and impeachment itself as the scandal over Trump’s attempt to get foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden continues to unfold.

Gallup also notes that the amount of support for Trump’s removal is “well above” what former President Bill Clinton faced during his impeachment proceedings, and “higher” than that of Richard Nixon.

The survey used a random sample of 1,526 adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.