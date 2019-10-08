WaPo Poll: 58 Percent Of Americans Support Impeachment Inquiry

Latest
President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the White House on Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
October 8, 2019 10:52 am


A majority of Americans approve of the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a new poll by the Washington Post shows.

The Post found that 58% support the impeachment inquiry, while 38% percent don’t. And 49% of American adults want Trump removed from office, while 6% oppose removing Trump (the rest are undecided).

As Trump’s Ukraine scandal continues to unravel, support for the House’s impeachment inquiry has been rising. As the Post notes, previous polls showed 41% of Americans opposed an impeachment inquiry against Trump, while only about 37% percent of Americans supported it.

When compared to a joint poll by the Post and ABC conducted in July, this latest survey shows support for the inquiry has increased by at least 20 percentage points among Democrats, Republicans and independents.

The poll’s margin of error is 3.5% and surveyed 1,007 American adults between October 1 through 6.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
