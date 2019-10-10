Fox News Poll: Over Half Of Voters Support Impeaching Trump, Removing Him From Office

Latest
President Donald Trump (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
October 10, 2019 7:38 am
A Fox News poll released Wednesday evening shows that over half of voters want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office.

In the new poll, 51 percent want Trump impeached and removed, with another 4 percent in favor of his impeachment but not removal. On the other side, 40 percent disapprove of impeachment altogether.

These numbers are up in general from a poll put into the field in July, and support for impeachment has increased for voters of all ideologies: up by 11 points with Democrats, five with Republicans and three with independents.

Per Fox News, support for impeachment has also risen within some of the President’s most ironclad constituencies: up five points with white Evangelical Christians, eight with men who don’t have college degrees and 10 with white people living in rural areas.

The poll used a sample size of 1,003 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
