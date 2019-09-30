Poll: Public Approval For Impeachment Grew 10 Points In Less Than A Week

Public opinion has shifted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump by 10 points in less than a week, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Monday.

In the new poll, the results are evenly split with 47 percent of people approving Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, and 47 percent disapproving. This is a significant swing from last week, when a September 25 Quinnipiac poll reported 57 percent disapproving and just 37 percent approving.

The biggest movement in the new poll came from Democrats, who are now almost unanimous in their support for impeachment, and with independents. Last week, just 34 percent of independents approved of impeachment, as compared to 42 percent in this new poll.

A different metric in the new poll also contains good news from Democrats: 52 percent of registered voters approve of the House’s impeachment inquiry, while 45 do not.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed a sample of 1,115 self-identified registered voters from September 27 to 29, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.

This newest poll doesn’t seem far afield from other impeachment polls completed recently. A CBS News poll published Sunday put approval for impeachment at 55 percent, with 45 percent disapproving.

While the totals are slightly different, these two polls are in keeping with a broader theme. Per FiveThirtyEight, early polls across the board have shown an uptick in approval for impeachment as more details from Trump’s dealings with Ukraine become public knowledge.