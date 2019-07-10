Latest
Pence Aide Sheds No Light On Mystery Of VP’s Canceled Trip

Shannon Finney/Getty Images North America
July 10, 2019 10:29 am

We are no closer to finding out exactly why Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled an event in New Hampshire earlier this month.

“I can’t talk about that,” Pence chief of staff Marc Short told reporters Wednesday on the White House driveway, according to Politico. Short then echoed his cryptic remark that the public could expect an answer “in a few weeks.”

Pence had been scheduled to travel to the Granite Recovery Center in New Hampshire July 2 to deliver remarks on the opioid crisis. But Air Force Two did not leave Washington, D.C., and the sudden trip cancellation ramped up speculation.

President Donald Trump remained mum on the reason behind the trip cancellation last Friday while teasing that it will come “in about a week or two.”

The White House has insisted that there was no matter of national security that led to the cancellation.

According to one rumor circulating last week, Pence’s cancellation was directly related to the location at which Pence was set to deliver a speech.

